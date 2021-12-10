Here's how you can become a school governor in Wakefield

People in Wakefield are being urged to volunteer as a school governor at the city's schools and make a real difference in their local community.

People from all walks of live are asked to use their knowledge to support schools communities in the district.

A number of vacancies are available and to highlight the roles, a number of current governors are sharing their experiences and encouraging others to get involved via Wakefield Council’s. ‘Wakefield on Board’ campaign.

People featured include retirees, parents, as well as people working from a number of different industries – all with different reasons and thoughts on what they get out of volunteering for themselves.

It is hoped this will help more people realise the benefits to becoming a school governor, including the opportunity to develop strategic leadership, develop professional skills for free, grow networks, as well as giving back and making a difference to the local community, and appreciate how they could fit the role into their life.

Jane Lawton, Chair of Governors at Flushdyke J&I School /Trust Governor at Ossett Academy and Sixth Form College said: “Becoming a governor has given me great personal and professional benefits, particularly when I was in between career roles.

“Being a governor was a valuable addition to my CV and a talking point as some interviews, it showed employers that I had remained committed to my own development.

“As a governor I have been provided with a wide range of training, all of which is transferable to other areas of life.”

School governors can come from any background, as governing boards need a mix of skills, outlooks, and fresh thinking to help set a school’s vision and direction. An induction to the role of a governor and other supporting professional learning is available to support the role.

Governors do not need to be a parent and the role requires as little as 6-8 hours over six weeks, whilst getting invaluable skills and impact in return.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “We’re very keen to recruit new governors and these roles are very rewarding with opportunities to share knowledge and develop new skills for those interested in supporting a school.”