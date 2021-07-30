How to claim £150 towards your child's school uniform and PE kit
The average cost of compulsory school uniforms and sportswear items is £101.19 per pupil, however, the School Uniform Grant can help with the cost of school uniforms and PE kits, up the value of £150.
To check if you’re eligible, you’ll need to find out if your local authority offers the grant first as they each have different eligibility requirements.
Visit the government's website to check if they can help with costs. If your local authority does offer the grant, you should be able to claim if you can prove that you’re on an income of less than £16,190 per year.
Alternatively, you’ll need to show that you get one of these benefits:
Income support
Job seeker’s allowance (income-based)
Child tax credit – provided you’re not entitled to working tax credit
Employment Support Allowance (ESA)
State pension – this must be your sole source of income
Support under Part IV of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999
Universal Credit
To apply for the School Uniform Grant, you’ll need to contact your local council’s school admissions and benefits team.