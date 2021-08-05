‘If they’re compulsory then schools should pay’ - Wakefield residents have their say on rising cost of school uniforms

Stock image

Karen Ashurst said: “It’s all a money making exercise for companies. Schools say you have to have logo on then have to buy from certain company who make money out of poor parents!

“Absolutely ridiculous but just typical of the way this country is going!”

Jenesis LP said: “Schools putting logo on and having to pay for logo clothes makes them ridiculously expensive in comparison.

“Allow the parents to get cheap clothes at supermarkets and just have different tie or something for each school like when we were kids, much cheaper.”

Carole Gill said: “Expensive. Especially when school decides to change the uniform for the 3rd time when your child/children are going into last year and could have gotten away we the blazer they had.”