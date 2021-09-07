Back to school.

Kids are back to school - here are 14 adorable Pontefract, Castleford and Wakefield children heading back to school

It's been a long summer break for our kids - and it feels even longer for us parents!

By Leanne Clarke
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 10:47 am
Updated Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 10:48 am

After six or so weeks, they are ready to get back to school, see their friends and get back to the classroom.

Take a look through these adorable back to school photos taken by proud Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford parents.

And thank you for sharing!

1. Nursery

Chelsea Blackburn shared her photo of ·Rawson-Lee on his way back to nursery.

2. Excited

Louise Wagstaff said: "Riley and Oliver excited to be going back to school."

3. Friends

Abbi O'Donnell said: "Mia looking forward to seeing her friends."

4. Ready to go...

Paula Elizabeth Galey shared her photo of Taylor-Jade and Frankie.

