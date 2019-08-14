Lakeside cafe booze plans safe, councillor says, in response to drowning fears

A councillor has defended plans to serve alcohol at a lakeside cafe, after objectors claimed the idea would put lives at risk.

Hemsworth Town Council has applied for a licence to serve booze at the town's Water Park and Playworld.

Councillor Kenyon said that the lake had been fenced off from the cafe's outdoor seating area.

Several members of the public have expressed concerns about the idea, with some citing the prospect of drunken people falling into the adjacent lake.

But Jim Kenyon, who sits on the town council as an independent member, insists that the venue is safely equipped.

And he urged objectors to visit the cafe before making a judgement.

"There's been a lot of work and measures put in place to make it safe," Coun Kenyon said.

Coun Kenyon said that a lot of work had taken place "over the last four or five weeks" at the venue, and that the cash the cafe generates goes back goes back into the community.

"There's two gates between the cafe and the lake. One will be permanently closed so no-one can get in and out of it, and the other will have security staff on it. The lake itself is fenced off now.

"I'm surprised that people from Ossett and Castleford have been commenting on it. They should come down and have a look at what we've done before they form an opinion.

"The police and licensing officers have been down to see the venue and I think they were pleasantly surprised by what we've done in the last four or five weeks."

Coun Kenyon said he agreed with those who'd voiced their support for the booze licence on social media, some of whom pointed out that pubs are commonly found on the waterfronts of seaside towns.

He added: "If you look at somewhere like Whitby, they've got pubs right up against the harbour and they don't have any problem with that.

"People go across there for stag dos and they have a drink without any trouble.

"The cafe is doing really well now, it's got a massive amount of interest and the money we make from it goes back into the community in Hemsworth."

The cafe would have permission to serve alcohol between 10am and 10.30pm on weekdays, and between 10am and 11.30pm on weekends.

The application will be decided at a licensing hearing on Thursday.

Local Democracy Reporting Service