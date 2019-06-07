‘Mum with a massive heart’ steps down from school after 25 years

Learning Mentor Jean Goacher is leaving Grove Lea Primary School. Picture Scott Merrylees
Learning Mentor Jean Goacher is leaving Grove Lea Primary School. Picture Scott Merrylees

Pupils and teachers have bid a fond farewell to a classroom stalwart who began her life at the school as a dinner lady.

Jean Goacher stepped down from her role as a learning mentor at Grove Lea Primary after 25 years.

But life at the Hemsworth school started with serving up food for the pupils before she becoming a mentor - primarily supporting children and their families during difficult times.

Headteacher Sally Henshall said: “I will miss her greatly - it’s like having another mum. She is a kind lady with a massive heart.”