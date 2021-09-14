New multi-million pound school building opens for Pontefract pupils

The work on a major multi-million pound development at Outwood Academy Hemsworth, based on Wakefield Road, was completed over the summer with students now able to benefit from the new facilities from the start of the new academic year.

The new 17 classroom teaching block consists of music and drama rooms, art rooms, a main hall and a dining room.

Toby Rutter, Principal at Outwood Academy Hemsworth, said: “The beginning of the new school year marks a major milestone in the history of Outwood Academy Hemsworth as we open our new school block to our students.

Students at a Pontefract-based secondary school are celebrating as a new multi-million pound school building was opened in time for the new academic year.

“As the work has been in progress and we have seen the building take shape, you could feel the excitement among the staff and students growing.

“To see it complete and kitted out is just amazing, it really is incredible and our students can only benefit from having such great facilities that will enhance their talents and help them achieve their potential.”

Students at the academy, who have already had classes in the new building, have spoken positively about the new facilities.

Casey Burbeary, who is in Year 7, said: “I was nervous about coming to secondary school but the staff have been brilliant and the school is so much bigger than my last one. The new building is amazing and the classrooms are really nice.”

Julian, also Year 7 said: “I am so happy with my new school. Everyone is really nice and I feel really lucky we have been one of the first ones to use the new building. The dining hall is a lot bigger than the one at my last school!”

Before the summer, staff and students at the academy buried a time capsule containing a variety of things including questionnaires that were answered by some of the current students talking about their hopes and dreams for the future, as well as their ambitions and to mark the current era they discussed the pandemic.