Newlands Primary School put their motto 'Persevere, Believe, Achieve' into practice with latest Ofsted report

Newlands Primary School in Normanton has reason to celebrate after being rated as 'Good' in its latest Ofsted inspection.

The result has been even more pleasing for the school due to it being one of the first schools in the country being inspected using the new inspection framework.

Ofsted inspectors carried out the inspection of the school in September and graded it as 'Good' across every aspect of the framework.

Inspectors said in their report that they found pupils to be "very positive about their learning" and "most keep working even when they find the tasks hard."

The report also said: "Pupils say they feel happy, safe and well cared for. They learn important values, show good manners and an understanding of the needs of others."

They also said they found behaviour much improved and stated that learning is rarely interrupted because of poor behaviour.

They also identified that leadership and management is good, with Inspectors highlighting that school leaders made sure that reading is a high priority and that children with SEND are also well supported in main school and in the Communications Resource.

They highlighted that, “Pupils want to come to school and learn and they totally understand the school’s motto “Persevere, Believe, Achieve."

Headteacher Tammie Prince said “All our staff work incredibly hard to meet the needs of our children, so I am delighted that Ofsted has recognised the improvements across the school and the opportunities that our curriculum provides.

"Our children are amazing and we are proud of the progress they make and their contribution to this inspection outcome."

Derrick Taylor, Chair of Governors said he was very proud to be associated with the school and congratulates the Governors, headteacher, staff, pupils and parents on the result of the inspection.