Olive Tree Day Nursery turns its fortunes around in latest Ofsted report

A nursery that was struggling and rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted has turned its fortunes around.

Olive Tree Day Nursery in Beal has been rated ‘good’ in all areas following an inspection.

Ofsted inspector Lynne Pope, in her report, said: “There have been extensive improvements since the last inspection.

“The provider and staff work effectively together and have successfully addressed all the actions.

“Children quickly develop strong bonds with staff, who are kind and responsive to their needs.

“Children are happy, settled and enjoy their time in the nursery. Their behaviour is excellent.

“Staff build strong, trusting relationships with parents and keep them fully informed about their children’s learning and progress. They provide a range of information to help parents support learning at home.

“Parents speak very highly of the nursery and state they have seen a great improvement and feel it is a home from home for children.”

Manager Sam Bamling said: “I am happy with the rating, it has been a very difficult few months trying to keep the nursery running but we have done it.

“I couldn’t have done it without the support of the parents and my deputy manager, Charlotte.

“We will continue to work hard and maintain a safe and happy place for children to come to play and learn and make it the perfect place to grow.”

Ofsted said to improve further the nursery must “focus evaluations to consistently identify precise areas for development and ensure that practice is continually improving”.