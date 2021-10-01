Outwood Academy Hemsworth awarded Wakefield Schools Health and Wellbeing Charter Mark

Amelia Rose Johnson, Skye Austin, Ella Anderson and Alice Anderson.

Outwood Academy Hemsworth, based on Wakefield Road, was awarded the mark as recognition of its commitment to supporting the health and wellbeing of the whole school community.

The school’s success came after taking part in the Schools Health and Wellbeing survey which highlighted areas that the academy can work on to become a healthier community.

This led to the academy creating an action plan with targets to work towards throughout the year, based around the four key objectives of the Wakefield Schools Health and Wellbeing Charter. These are:

A physically active school community

A school community that makes healthy choices

A happy and emotionally healthy school community

A school community where everyone is a stakeholder

Now student groups such as the Student Council and the newly established Health and Wellbeing Champions are working with, and even helping school staff make the important steps towards becoming a healthier community.

Toby Rutter, Principal at Outwood Academy Hemsworth said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded the Wakefield Schools Health and Wellbeing Charter Mark, which recognises our commitment to supporting the staff and students as best we can.

“Our aim is to support our whole-academy community, our staff and students, and provide opportunities to lead a healthier lifestyle. By taking part in the Wakefield Schools Health Survey, we have been able to identify areas where we can improve the health and wellbeing of the students and being awarded the Charter Mark recognises the steps that we are taking.”