Outwood Primary Academy Kirkhamgate opens its new £4million building

Outwood Primary Kirkhamgate Academy has opened its new £4 million school building a year after work started on the project.

Compete with state-of-the-art classrooms, it also has sporting, computing and design facilities.

Outwood Primary Kirkhamgate open new �4m school. Pictured are the school parliament

The Brandy Carr Road build was funded solely by the primary academy’s sponsor, Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT).

Lee Wilson, chief executive Principal of Outwood Primary schools, said: “Now complete, the new school building will provide an excellent setting for all our colleagues to continue the outstanding work they do, raising standards.”

Parents were invited to look around the new building after it had opened and many were impressed with the facilities.

Martyn Oliver, chief executive of OGAT, said: “Outwood Primary Academy at Kirkhamgate is an outstanding school, a leader in its field, and it now has the facilities fitting of this status.”

