Outwood Primary Academy Kirkhamgate welcomes new head of school

Lisa Cooke is the new Head of School at the Outwood Primary Academy Kirkhamgate, taking over from Emma Abbott who is now leading another Outwood Family primary school, in Ripon.

Lisa, who was previously Vice Principal at Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane, in Outwood, has spoken about her pride at leading the Ofsted rated ‘Outstanding’ academy.

The sponsor of the primary academy, Outwood Grange Academies Trust, was born out of Outwood Grange Academy’s success and the Outwood Family now comprises nearly 40 schools across the North of England.

Lisa said: “I am excited to be joining Outwood Primary Academy Kirkhamgate, and feel very proud to have been given the responsibility of leading this great school.

"Emma has done a fantastic job at the academy and I am determined to continue the positive developments, ensuring we put children first and continue to raise standards and transform lives.”

Lisa joins the primary academy during an exciting phase for the academy, which moved into its £4m school building in 2019. Since then the academy has gone from strength to strength and was awarded Silver Status by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health Award last year.

Lisa said: “I believe that all children should receive the best education possible, no matter their start in life. Everyone should have equal access to a fully inclusive curriculum with the support, care and guidance to make the correct life choices.