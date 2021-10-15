Outwood Primary Academy Lofthouse Gate awarded primary science quality mark

Principal Lynsey Hadfield celebrates with her pupils.

The award success sees the primary academy continue it’s impressive run of honours, with the academy also recently being named an IQM Centre of Excellence.

The PSQM programme, which launched in 2010 is led by the University of Hertfordshire, School of Education in collaboration with the Primary Science Teaching Trust, ensures effective leadership of science, enables schools to work together to share good practice and is supported by professional development led by local experts.

It encourages teacher autonomy and innovation while at the same time offering a clear framework for development in science subject leadership, teaching and learning. Schools that achieve PSQM demonstrate commitment and expertise in science leadership, teaching and learning.

Principal Lynsey Hadfield said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the Primary Science Quality Mark, which demonstrates our commitment to excellence in both science teaching and learning.

“At OPA Lofthouse Gate, we believe in putting children first to help them fulfil their potential and this award highlights our commitment to this.”

Associate Professor Jane Turner, PSQM National Director said: “There was never a more important time for primary children to have a high-quality science education. The Coronavirus Pandemic has made everyone aware of the impact of science on our daily lives. Primary schools have an important role to ensure that children understand how science works and keeps us healthy and safe.

“Schools that have achieved a Primary Science Quality Mark have demonstrated a significant commitment to science teaching and learning, even at this challenging time for schools. The profile and quality of science in each awarded school is very high.”