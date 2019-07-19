Parents in Yorkshire want shorter school holidays - do you agree?

With schools across the country breaking up for the six-week holiday, a survey has shown that 53% of parents in Yorkshire said they think the school summer holidays should be shorter.

The survey of 2,000 parents by tuition provider, Explore Learning, revealed that 59% of parents think their child’s academic ability drops over the summer holidays and 46% of parents in the region believe children forget what they learnt during the school year.

Nearly four in ten (37%) parents in Yorkshire said they struggle to get time off over the summer holidays. Finances are also strained as 48% find it hard to pay for family holidays as they are so expensive.

Keeping children entertained is another battle with 42% finding it difficult to keep their children busy and 67% of parents saying their children get bored over the holidays.

Reading is the most popular educational source of entertainment with more than half 62% of parents saying they read together. Museum visits 52% and using online resources (40%) are also ways learning is kept in summer routines for parents in Yorkshire.

Charlotte Gater, Head of Curriculum at Explore Learning which provides English and maths tuition to 35,000 children each week said: “Six weeks is a long break from learning so it’s understandable that parents are concerned.

"It’s reassuring to see that the majority of parents recognise this and believe that reading, writing and maths should be kept in routines in some way. It’s great that so many families make the most of online resources and enjoy cultural, educational days out like trips to museums.

"These are perfect ways to keep children entertained and to learn new things in a fun way as a family over summer.”

