Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts in Wakefield is taking on more students due to high demand

Wakefield's Pauline Quirke Academy for Performing Arts is to open its doors on Saturday afternoons after lessons being in such high demand.

The academy, based at Crofton Academy, said that lessons are in such high demand they've added an extra day.

The weekend performing arts school provides tuition for children aged between four and 18 and opened its newest academy just 12 months ago.

Actress Pauline Quirke, famed for starring as Sharon Theodopolopodous in the long-running comedy series Birds of a Feather as well as appearing in several hit TV series such as Broadchurch, The Sculptress, Maisie Raine and Yorkshire soap Emmerdale, to name a few, said she started the academy because of the happy times she spent at drama classes.

She said she wanted to re-create that opportunity for a new generation.

Lessons focus on our three core modules - musical theatre, comedy and drama, and film and TV!

So, if your child is aged six to 18 years ild and loves to sing, dance, act, perform, have fun and make new friends, visit the Pauline Quirke Academy website for a free information pack.

The new academy will run on Saturday afternoons from 1.45pm-5pm.