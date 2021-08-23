Pontefract schools celebrate GCSE results

Two students from The King’s School in Pontefract achieved sets of results comprising all 9s.

And 9 per cent of students across both schools achieved all 7-9 grades in all subjects (A-A*).

Dominic Pinto, headteacher at said: “We are extremely proud of all our students and the resilience they have shown, and we wish them all the very best in the future.

King's School

“On behalf of our students, I would like to thank all my colleagues who have worked hard to ensure that our students have been able to tackle the last 18 months with confidence and parents and carers who have supported them.”

At Carleton High School 52 per cent of students achieved a grade 7-9 (A-A*) in at least one subject.

Jo Cross, headteacher at Carleton said: “We’re incredibly proud of all our students and delighted that they have reaped the rewards of consistent hard work.

“These students have been through a turbulent time and faced the challenge of home schooling, yet have still come out with fantastic results.

“We wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

Minsthorpe Community College said pupils’ achievements were the result of five years of hard work at the college and they will serve as a stepping stone to future success.