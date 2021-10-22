Primary school donates more than 50 bags filled with food to Pontefract Foodbank

Outwood Primary Academy Bell Lane in Ackworth, asked all those who could, to donate any dried or tinned goods as part of the academy’s harvest celebrations for the second year in a row, following the success of last year. All the goods donated were then given to Pontefract Foodbank.

The school had amazing success with the collection, with an incredible 50 bags and five boxes being filled to the brim with food before being handed over to the foodbank.

After receiving the sizable donation, the Acting Chair of the foodbank, Mary Ford wrote the school to thank them for their generosity.

The school's Wellbeing Ambassadors with the donation.

In her letter, Ms Ford said: “I am writing on behalf of Pontefract Foodbank to express our gratitude for the amazing generosity of your Harvest Festival collection. It has kept our warehouse staff very busy indeed. We think you should all be very proud of yourselves.

“We are anticipating a very busy autumn and winter and your care and kindness will benefit many people who find themselves struggling to make ends meet in the forthcoming months. Thank you all once again for choosing to give your collection to us, you can rely on us to make sure it is delivered to those who need it.”

Rebecca Barley, Principal at Outwood Primary Academy Bell Lane, said: “We are very thankful to all those who contributed towards our collection and donation. Their generosity will only serve to help someone who needs it as we enter what is likely to be a difficult time of year for some people."

Pontefract Foodbank is a project founded by local churches and community groups and is part of The Trussell Trust, a nationwide network of food banks that work together to combat food poverty and hunger across the UK.