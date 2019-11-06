Remembrance Day: Here are all the services in the Wakefield District

Remembrance and Armistice commemorations will be taking place across Wakefield and the Five Towns over the weekend and through to Armistice Day.

FRIDAY

The Mayor’s Remembrance service will be held at 6.45pm at Wakefield Cathedral.

SATURDAYA poppy drop and service will be held at The Ridings shopping centre with veterans, standards, Wakefield Cathedral staff from 10.30am.

Remembrance banners are up in Horbury.

The placing of British Legion poppy crosses will take place in Horbury Cemetery at 11.30am.

SUNDAY

A parade in Normanton will leave the Town Hall at 10.20am towards a Remembrance service at Haw Hill Park. Tea and coffee will be served at the Black Swan before and after the service.

Kippax Church and Chapel services start at around 10.30am. After the services the parade will form on Chapel Lane, between 11.30am and 11.45am. A Parade, led by Kippax Brass Band, will march down to Kippax Memorial for a wreath laying. Refreshments will then be served in the Kippax Ex-Services Club

A service in Ackworth will take place at St. Cuthbert's church at 10.50am.Pontefract's parade will meet at the Town Hall at 10.30am. The parade will set off at 10.45am to the War Memorial. Last post will be sound around 11am, followed by a 2 minute silence. There will be a wreath laying afterwards. The parade will then march to St Giles church for a civic service.

In Featherstone at 10.50am, a parade will form at the Featherstone Hotel on Green Lane before moving down to Featherstone & District War Memorial Gardens, where a full Remembrance Service will be held at 11.00am. The parade will then proceed to the War Memorial on St Thomas’ Road for a remembrance service.

The South Kirkby Remembrance service will start at 9.45am, beginning with assembly at the British Legion, followed by a march into the town with Crofton Silver Band. Refreshments will be served at Grove Hall afterwards.

Ossett Remembrance Parade will commence at 2.10pm, beginning with assembly on Northfield Lane, marching towards the Church for a service. Then the parade will head to the Memorial, where a service will begin at 3.50pm. The parade will reform at 4.10pm and will dismiss at the Ossett War Memorial.

Horbury Remembrance Day parade will begin at 10.10am meeting at top of Twitch Hill opposite Kings Arms, the parade will then proceed to Queen Street via Golden Square. The parade will be turning left into Church Lane and into the Church for a service at 10.30am. At 11.30am the parade will reform outside and proceed towards Westfield, continuing towards Ossett. At 11.45am the parade will arrive at Horbury Memorial Gardens where a memorial service will be held. The Parade will then reform on Westfield Road proceeding down onto High Street.

At The Fleece, Horbury, free tea and coffee will be served, with live acoustic set from female vocalist Jade Halliwell at 3pm.MONDAYA service in Pontefract will take place in the morning, just before 11am for Armistice. There will be a gathering at the war memorial with a service from the St Giles Vicar.

An Armistice Service will be held at the Featherstone & District War Memorial Gardens commencing at 10:50.

Act of Remembrance will be held at 11am at Ossett War Memorial to mark 101st anniversary of the signing of the Armistice.

Wakefield Council is encouraging the public to observe a two-minute silence at 11am. People are being asked to gather at the War Memorial opposite County Hall, where the Mayor of the Wakefield District will lead the two-minute silence.

In Ackworth,there will be an Act of Remembrance service at the War Memorial at 10.50am, followed by refreshments at All Saints Church.