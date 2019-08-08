Support sessions organised for friends and classmates of Elliot Burton

Outwood Academy City Fields have organised support for students affected by the death of Elliot Burton.

Elliot, 15, was last seen in Eastmoor on Thursday, July 25. In the days following his disappearance, more than 6,000 people joined a Facebook group dedicated to finding him and dozens joined in searches of places around his home.

A counsellor will be available to meet with students at St Swithun's Centre, Arncliffe Road, Eastmoor, later this month. Picture: Google Maps

But on Tuesday, July 30, police confirmed that a body found in water off Boundary Lane, Normanton, had been identified as Elliot.

His family thanked the public for their support in the search for the missing teenager.

Elliot's school, Outwood Academy City Fields, have organised for a counsellor to meet with students later this month.

Drop-in sessions will be held between 9am and 1pm on Monday, August 19 and Tuesday, August 20, with additional support available when the school reopens in September.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Following the tragic news about our student Elliot Burton at Outwood Academy City Fields, we have organised support for students who may be affected by this.

“We have arranged for a qualified counsellor to be available to meet with students of Outwood Academy City Fields during the holidays and this will be at St Swithun's Centre, Arncliffe Road, Eastmoor, WF1 4RW.

“We have initially set up two dates, Monday 19 August and Tuesday 20 August and students are welcome to drop in and see the counsellor between 0900 and 1300 each day. When the school reopens in September, additional support will be available for all students and staff.”