These are the Ofsted reports for every Wakefield school inspected so far this year

Schools can either be rated as Outstanding, Good, Requires Improvement and Inadequate. These are the Ofsted inspections of every Wakefield school inspected so far in 2019.

1. Castleford Wheldon Infant School and Nursery Rating: good, last inspection: 25/04/2019 other Buy a Photo

2. Castleford Park Junior Academy Rating: good, last inspection: 13/02/2019 other Buy a Photo

3. Castleford Townville Infants' School Rating: requires improvement, last inspection: 25/04/2019 other Buy a Photo

4. Wakefield Flanshaw Junior and Infant School Rating: good, last inspection: 08/05/2019 other Buy a Photo

View more