Upton Primary School.

Upton Primary School get baking to raise over £800 for Children in Need

Children, staff and parents at Upton Primary School went all out to raise an incredible amount for this year's Children in Need.

By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 10:15 am

Children enjoyed making and selling delicious buns, cakes and cookies for the school's bake sale along with everyone dressing up in the theme 'wear something spotty'.

Assistant headteacher, Kershia Haren said: "We were blown away by the generosity of our families. Everyone made such an effort.

"Through the generous donations of the Upton community, we raised an incredible £844,28."

The fantastic amount came just a week after the school community raised over £500 for the Poppy Appeal.

"We are astounded by this so close to Christmas and want to send a heartfelt thank you to all of our families.

