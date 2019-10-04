Wakefield College applies for permission to sell alcohol

Wakefield College has applied for a licence to sell alcohol.

The college wants to sell alcohol at the Registry of Deeds office, on Margaret Street. behind the college's main campus in Wakefield.

The college bought the building in 2017.

The building is currently in the process of being refurbished and will feature performance spaces for its student-led theatre productions, as well as a restaurant and cafe.

If granted a licence, the college would be allowed to sell alcohol from 11am to 11pm, seven days a week.

They've also asked for permission to put on plays and dance performances, as well as live and recorded music.

Wakefield Council will now decide whether or not to grant them licences for all those activities.

Local Democracy Reporting Service