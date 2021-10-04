Wakefield College Principal and Chief Executive, Sam Wright said: “Covid rates continue to be a concern for our communities; particularly amongst young people, and last week the college supported our local NHS by setting up a drop-in vaccination centre at our city campus, to encourage students to take up the vaccine.

“We were impressed by the attitude demonstrated by our students, with over 40 turning up for the jab.

"A huge thanks to everyone who worked closely with the NHS team to set up, operate and promote the vaccination centre to our students.”

Wakefield College hosts pop-up vaccine clinic for students

Mel Brown, Commissioning Director for Integrated Care, said, “One of the great aspects of the Wakefield COVID-19 vaccination programme has been its outreach work. This has ensured as many members of our population as possible are protected.

“We are delighted to have worked in partnership with Wakefield College.

"To see students’ enthusiasm for getting the jab has been superb."