Wakefield College records 98 per cent pass rate in A Level results

Figures revealed today showed students achieved an overall pass rate of 98 per cent - the 18th year running the result has exceeded 95 per cent.

This year saw 37 per cent of all results achieve A*- B grade, an increase from 24 per cent in 2019.

In addition to the A Level success, an impressive 12 BTEC Extended Diploma students, achieved three distinction stars – the highest results possible.

Results day at Wakefield College

Eleven A Level subjects achieve a 100 per cent pass rate, including biology, chemistry, computer science, psychology and economics.

English literature maintained its record by achieving 100 per cent for the 16th consecutive year.

Among this year’s students celebrating, Mateusz Cyzewski achieved A* (computer science), A (maths) and B (physics). Mateusz said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my time at the college and feel relieved and pleased with my results. I’m going to York University to study computer science.”

Student Hannah Birkenshaw achieved four As in English language, English literature, law and the extended project qualification. Hannah has overcome health issues and secured a place at the University of Leeds to study English Literature.

Head of A Levels, Richard Collings, said: “This has been an unprecedented year for students studying their A Levels but they have coped admirably and excelled with these fantastic results. Despite the disruptions, we have continually adapted our approach to ensure our students received the help and support they needed, and we are delighted with the outcome.”

This year saw A Level exams once again cancelled with students receiving teacher assessed results.

Results from the sixth form were thoroughly checked and backed by exam boards and found to accurately reflect student ability and performance.

College principal, Sam Wright, said, “We are extremely proud of our students’ achievements. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students that they continue to excel in their time at xollege in an extremely challenging year. Our Sixth Form offers a distinctive learning experience that provides a stepping-stone between school and university.

