Wakefield Council congratulates students on A Level results

It is too early at this stage to know the overall results for the district, with grades this year based on teacher assessments, but Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for children and young People has sent her congratulations to all students.

Coun Margaret Isherwood said: “Well done to all the students who are receiving their A Level results today.

“I know a lot of hard work goes into studying for these qualifications and this year has been another really difficult year for students with the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Wakefield Town Hall

“I am extremely proud of how our students have stepped up to all the challenges and changes of lockdowns and remote learning and I hope everyone has achieved the results they need to support them in their future plans.

“For anyone who did not get the results they expected, please contact your school or college who will be able to provide advice and talk through the many opportunities that are available.