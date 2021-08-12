Wakefield Council congratulates students receiving GCSE results

Grades this year based on teacher assessments and it is too early to have an overall picture of results from across the distirct but Coun Margaret Isherwood, the Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, has sent her congratulations and best wishes to all the students.

She said: “Congratulations to all those collecting their GCSE results today.

“This academic year has once again been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and I understand that this has been a difficult time for young people across our district.

Wakefield Council is sending its support and congratulations to the many young people receiving their GCSE results today.

“I am proud of how our students have stepped up to the changes and challenges of lockdowns and remote learning and I hope that their hard work and dedication in these extremely challenging times has paid off. A thank you also to their families and teachers who have supported them.

“If you didn’t get the results you were hoping for, please contact your school who will be able to give you plenty of support and advice on your next steps.