A Wakefield Primary School has opened a new library and named it in memory of a former member of staff.

Hendal Primary School’s new library has been named in memory of Candice Woodcock, who died in March aged 32.

School business manager Angela Galley said: “We have some reluctant readers in school and by having such great libraries we hope that our children will find a love of reading.”

The library was opened by author Hilary Robinson.