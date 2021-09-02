189 further coronavirus cases and six more deaths recorded in Wakefield

The number of coronavirus cases in Wakefield increased by 189 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and six more deaths were recorded.

A total of 43,023 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Wakefield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 1 (Wednesday), up from 42,834 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Wakefield now stands at 12,237 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 10,442.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 35,493 over the period, to 6,825,074.

There were also six more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Wakefield.

The dashboard shows 819 people had died in the area by September 1 (Wednesday) – up from 813 on Tuesday.

It means there have been 11 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on eight the previous week.

They were among 11,556 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Wakefield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Wakefield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 224,923 people had received both jabs by August 31 (Tuesday) – 76% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 79% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.