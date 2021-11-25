206 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Wakefield

The number of coronavirus cases in Wakefield increased by 206 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 60,723 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Wakefield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 24 (Wednesday), up from 60,517 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Wakefield now stands at 17,271 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 14,955.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 42,435 over the period, to 9,974,843.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Wakefield.

The dashboard shows 908 people had died in the area by November 24 (Wednesday) – up from 907 on Tuesday.

It means there have been eight deaths in the past week, which is an increase on six the previous week.

They were among 12,785 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Wakefield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Wakefield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 242,425 people had received both jabs by November 23 (Tuesday) – 75% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.