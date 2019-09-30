The Methley Striders looking good and feeling fabulous.

37 photos from Pontefract half marathon

Can see anyone you know running in the Pontefract Half Marathon?

All participants did extremely well to complete the half marathon in the pouring rain.

The rain didn't dampen anyone's spirits.

The runners make their way along Southgate.

Participants pushed themselves to their limits.

This Pontefract A.C. runner shows us how it's done!

