8 ways to keep your dog cool in the heatwave
As lovely as the hot weather is at the moment, it's also a bit too much at times - but imagine having to cope with it in a fur coat.
Celebrity vet Rory Cowlam has given his top tips on how to keep your pet dog cool during this heatwave.
1. SWIMMING
Make sure that the water is clean though and dry them off after, especially their ears. Remember if you wouldn't swim in it, neither should your dog.
2. SCORCHER
Avoid the hot parts of the day. When you go out and about put your hand on the pavement and make sure it's not too hot. Stick to the mornings and evenings.
3. BAN THE CAR
DO NOT take your dog in the car. The heat gets super hot, super quick. Dogs are rubbish at cooling themselves down and they really can die from this.
4. ICE CUBES
Be creative by getting an ice cube tray, adding a few bits of meat, veggies, fruit... whatever you like, and then top up with low salt meat stock.
