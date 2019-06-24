9 poisonous plants that could be lurking in your garden
Green fingered folk are being warned to look out for common poisonous plants in their gardens.
The experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk have researched the plants that could cause harm to humans and pets. Among the list are garden favourites like Lily of the Valley, Wisteria and Hydrangea. If eaten, these can lead to symptoms including vomiting and nasty rashes.
1. Lily of the Valley
It may smell and look lovely but the toxic compounds called cardiac glycosides can leave you feeling dizzy, vomiting and covered in a rash.