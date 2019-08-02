Alfie gets a leg up to help raise cash for throat cancer charity

Rain, sleet, snow or sunshine - a determined youngster braved all the elements as part of a challenge to bare his legs all year round at school.

Alfie Shaw, 11, wore shorts every day for almost a year to raise money for the Throat Cancer Foundation after his 60-year-old grandad, John, was diagnosed in 2017.

FINAL BELL: John rings the bell to signal the end of his treatment.

The Knottingley youngster said: “I’ve worn my shorts since the first day of school in September.

“One day dad mentioned that if I was going to wear them for the full year, then I should do it for charity.”

His mother Emma said: “Alfie is very close to his granddad and he’s never complained once about feeling the cold while wearing his shorts.

“He came in with his legs really red one day when it was very cold outside but it didn’t seem to bother him.”

LEGS ELEVEN HUNDRED: Alfie raised �1.115.

His granddad John had to have his tonsils removed and underwent 35 sessions of radiotherapy and three chemotherapy in just six weeks. He has now been give the all-clear.

Alfie’s challenge helped raise £1,115 for the cause.