Baby Loss Awareness Week: Support offered to Wakefield parents affected by the loss of a child

During this week, which this year has ‘wellbeing’ as its theme, the charity works alongside more than 90 other charities and groups to raise awareness of key issues that affect people who have lost a baby.

It will provide support and information to anyone affected by pregnancy loss, however recent or long ago.

During the week, using the hashtag BLAW2021, the national campaign plan will explore different daily topics, these are:

Saturday, October 9: An introduction to the week and the theme of wellbeing

Sunday, October 10: Looking after yourself

Monday, October 11: Looking after those who provide care and support and those on the frontline

Tuesday, October 12: Looking after siblings (children and adults)

Wednesday, October 13: Looking after partners

Thursday, October 14: Looking after each other as a community (including the workplace)

Friday, October 15: A focus on remembrance and the Wave of Light

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People said: “It is important that those who have lost a baby during pregnancy or shortly after birth have the opportunity to explore their feelings and I hope those affected will sign up to receive support for their incredibly sad loss, whether recent or long ago.”

To talk to baby loss helpline support workers – by phone, email or live chat –find more details here.

Updates are shared by the charity on social media, before and after the week.