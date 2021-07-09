Call for fans to 'stay safe' while watching England v Italy Euro 2020 final as Covid rates continue to rise

Many will be heading to pubs and bars to watch the final of Euros 2020 or will be inviting friends and family round to watch the game at home.

But people are being reminded that it's vital to remember infection rates are currently extremely high due to the Delta variant, which is more transmissible.

West Yorkshire Prepared, the region’s Local Resilience Forum, is urging people to continue following the guidance to keep themselves and others protected against the virus.

People are being urged to remain cautious when watching the England v Italy final this weekend, whether at home or in the pub, as Covid rates continue to rise

Dave Walton, Deputy Chief Fire Officer for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and co-Chair of West Yorkshire Prepared, said: “We want to ensure everyone stays safe while enjoying the match. It’s extremely exciting the England team have made it to the men’s final and we know thousands of people across West Yorkshire – ourselves included – will be eagerly watching this weekend.

“However, our region’s Covid-19 rates are currently very high and continuing to rise, largely driven by increasing rates in young adults and secondary-age children, which is having a significant impact on the number of people having to isolate from work and school.

"At the moment we’re not seeing an impact on the mortality rate, though hospitalisations have started to creep up in recent days.”

With restrictions potentially due to lift on July 19 subject to a final decision, West Yorkshire Prepared is asking everyone to continue doing all they can to reduce the spread of infection to help protect the health of the public.

Kersten England, Chief Executive of Bradford Council and co-Chair of West Yorkshire Prepared, said: “If you’re heading out or you have friends round to watch the game, please continue to follow the Covid guidelines – wash your hands, wear a face covering if in a crowd or enclosed space and try to keep your distance from those not in your household. And if possible, stay outside as fresh air helps to blow away Covid particles.

“Businesses across the region have worked very hard to ensure they are Covid-secure so they can reopen safely and provide a service for our communities. Please help them to remain open by doing your bit to reduce the spread of the virus.”