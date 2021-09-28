Covid boosters get underway in Wakefield - here's who is eligible

In line with JCVI guidelines, these will be offered to people in the nine priority groups, starting with care home residents and staff, frontline health and care workers and people aged 80 and over.

The vaccination centre at Navigation Walk is among the first to start delivering boosters this week, and will be closely followed by services across Wakefield.

This includes six new Community Pharmacies that have been set up to help ensure people get their top-up doses as quickly as possible.

The NHS will contact eligible people when it’s their turn for the booster, which needs to be given at least six months after they had their second dose.

You will either get a text or call from your local GP service or an invitation from the National Booking Service, which will allow you to choose the most convenient centre for you to attend.

Joanne Fitzpatrick, Senior Responsible Officer for the Vaccination Programme in Wakefield, said: “Over 243,800 people in Wakefield have now been double-jabbed and the boosters will ensure that those at greatest risk maintain high levels of protection against COVID-19 this winter.

"There is no need to contact your GP or the NHS – we will be in touch with you when it is your turn to get your booster.

“The vaccine programme has been a huge success but it’s important to remember that COVID-19 hasn’t gone away so please do come forward for your booster when you are invited to ensure you and your loved ones stay protected.”

Those who are eligible for a booster include:

*Those living in residential care homes for older adults

*All adults aged 50 years or over

*Frontline health and social care workers

*All those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19 (as set out in the green book), and adult carers

*Adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals