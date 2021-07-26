The latest figures from Public Health England show that the seven-day rolling case rate currently stands at 719.5 per 100,000 people, up significantly from 406 per 100,000 at the start of the month.

This is far above the national average of 490.5 cases per 100,000 people, and remains the highest case rate in West Yorkshire.

The district's health chiefs are urging people to "consider our risk and play our part to keep ourselves and others safe" in the wake of rising cases.

A "very concerning" rise in Covid-19 infection rates has been identified in the Wakefield district, just days after the 2,100th case of the Delta variant was confirmed.

Jo Webster, Chief Officer at NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “It is very concerning that the number of positive cases in the district has continued to rise, along with the numbers of people in hospital with COVID-19.

"While restrictions have eased, it is vital that we continue to be cautious by following the recommendations of wearing a face covering in busy places, meeting outside where possible, and getting tested regularly. You will still need to wear a face covering when you visit NHS services.

“It is also vital that everyone aged 18 or over has the COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible. You can have your vaccination at one of the handy walk centres across Wakefield district - find out the locations at bit.ly/GrabAJabWF.”

On Friday, Public Health England confirmed that a total of 2,103 cases of the Delta variant have been confirmed in Wakefield so far.

Across the UK, the variant is now believed to account for around 99 per cent of Covid-19 cases.

And all adults in Wakefield are being encouraged to book their Covid vaccinations as soon as possible.

As well as being offered the chance to book an appointment through the NHS website, people in Wakefield can also attend one of a number of walk-in vaccination clinics without booking in advance.

Councillor Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “Unfortunately we have seen another rise in infection rates across the district this week and that’s why we must all remain vigilant. It is also incredibly important for you to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Although restrictions have now been lifted, our rates remain significantly higher than the national average so we must continue to consider our own risk and play our part to keep ourselves and others safe.”

There are currently 67 Covid-19 patients being cared for by The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, compared to 52 the previous week.

Anna Hartley, Director of Public Health for the Wakefield district, said: “Infection rates are continuing to rise as cases of the Delta variant continue to rise – and we still have the highest rate in West Yorkshire. We are continuing to actively monitor the situation and taking all necessary action.

“We know people are enjoying the freedoms they have missed for many months, but please remember that the virus is spreading very quickly across our district. I continue to ask people to be cautious, kind and think of others who might be vulnerable and I am also urging you to get fully vaccinated as soon as you can.

“To limit the spread of the virus, our advice to residents continues to be:

Getting both doses of vaccine without delay. There are a range of walk-in sessions available, you can find out more here

If you have COVID-19 symptoms (a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste) you must isolate immediately and take a PCR test.

If you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, you must self-isolate and arrange a PCR test immediately. The self-isolation rules do not change until 16 August.

Limit the number of people you mix with who are not in your household. Where possible, meet people outdoors or in well-ventilated places.