Covid in Wakefield: These are the 12 areas of Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford with the highest rates of Covid cases
Cases of Covid-19 in Wakefield and the Five Towns have fallen sharply in recent days, and the seven day case rate now stands at 397.3 per 100,000 people.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 12:30 pm
But rates in the district remain higher than the national average, and are significantly higher in some areas than others. These are the 12 Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford neighbourhoods with the highest rates of Covid-19 cases in the seven days up to July 28, 2021.
Please note: Case rates are provided for each of the district's MSOAs, which may not always tally with local authority wards.
