Covid in Wakefield: These are the 12 areas of Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford with the lowest rates of Covid cases
Covid cases have continued to rise in the Wakefield district this week, with many of the new cases attributed to the ongoing surge testing programme.
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 3:59 pm
Updated
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 4:00 pm
But which neighbourhoods are reporting the fewest cases? These are the 12 areas of Wakefield and the Five Towns which reported the lowest rates of Covid cases in the seven days up to Friday, July 16, 2021. Across the district, case rates on this date stood at 739.6 per 100,000 people - but some neighbourhoods were reporting far lower figures.
Please note: Case rates are provided for each of the district's MSOAs, which may not always tally with local authority wards.
