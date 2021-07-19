Freedom Day: These are the 12 areas of Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford with the highest rates of Covid cases
Freedom Day is finally upon us, and social restrictions have been eased across England. But cases are continuing to rise in some areas of Wakefield.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 4:48 pm
These are the 12 areas of Wakefield and the Five Towns which recorded the highest case rates for the seven days up to Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Across the district, case rates on this date stood at 664.9 per 100,000 people - but some neighbourhoods were reporting far higher figures.
Please note: Case rates are provided for each of the district's MSOAs, which may not always tally with local authority wards.
