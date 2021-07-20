People in Wakefield warned to 'be cautious and considerate' as district reports highest case rate in West Yorkshire

People in Wakefield are being warned to be 'cautious and considerate' as Covid restrictions ease, amid warnings that the district currently has the highest case rate in all of West Yorkshire.

The rate of infection in the Wakefield district currently stands at 709.7 per 100,000 people, up from 406 per 100,000 at the start of the month.

At least 34,906 people have so far tested positive for Covid-19, including 1,921 cases of the Delta variant.

And the number of people receiving hospital care for the virus has also risen to 52, up from 32 the previous week.

A sharp rise in cases in recent weeks has been linked to a surge testing programme currently in operation - but the district's health chiefs are also warning people to remain cautious as restrictions are eased.

Anna Hartley, Director of Public Health for the Wakefield district, said: “Infection rates are continuing to rise as cases of the Delta variant continue to rise – and we now have the highest rate in West Yorkshire. We are continuing to actively monitor the situation and taking all necessary action.

“As restrictions are lifted today, I know people will be looking forward to enjoying the freedoms they have missed for many months, but please remember that the virus is spreading very quickly across our district and I ask people to be cautious and considerate and think of others who might be vulnerable."

The Council is asking all residents to play their part by taking Covid-19 PCR test, even if they do not have symptoms.

Residents who have tested positive in the last 90 days, should not get tested unless they have symptoms.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for communities, poverty and health, said: “Our additional testing programme continues to take place which is contributing to the steep rise in cases again this week.

“Residents and businesses across our district have experienced some extremely challenging times and the lifting of restrictions today is good news for many, but our cases are significantly higher than the national average so please remain vigilant and follow the latest guidance.

"We must continue to consider our own risk and play our part to keep ourselves and others safe. Please remember to also get both doses of your vaccine when asked.”

This week, mobile testing units will be based at the following locations:

Wakefield Sports and Social Club: 9am-3pm Monday 19, Tuesday 20, Thursday 22 and Friday 23 July.

Frickley Athletic: 9am-3pm Sunday 18, Thursday 22 and Friday 23 July.

South Elmsall Market: 9am-3pm Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 July.

Wakefield Trinity RLFC: 9am-3pm Monday 19, Tuesday 20, Thursday 22 and Friday 23 July.

Hemsworth Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church: 9am – 3pm Wednesday 21 and Friday 23 July.