According to the latest date from Public Health England, the seven-day rolling rate of infection in the district has more than doubled in a week.

The rate of cases rose particularly sharply in the second half of June, from 80.4 per 100,000 on June 15 to 375 per 100,000 on June 30, the most recent date for which data is available.

This is the highest rate since November 2020, when the district's highest ever case rate was recorded.

The rate of Covid-19 cases in Wakefield has risen to its highest rate in more than six months amid ongoing surge testing across the district. Photo: Scott Merrylees

The sharp rise has been attributed to a surge testing programme in the district, as well as a rise in the number of Delta cases identified.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “Our additional testing programme continues to take place which is contributing to the steep rise in cases again this week.

“We are continuing with our programme of increased testing, particularly on those who are not showing any symptoms, as well as continuing to promote vaccination in areas experiencing high cases of the Delta variant.

“Our cases are significantly higher than the national average, so it’s more important than ever that we all remain vigilant and follow the latest guidance. Please remember to also get your vaccine when asked.”

A total of 29,869 people in Wakefield and the Five Towns have tested positive for Covid-19 to date, with at least 1,192 cases of the Delta variant identified.

At least 771 people in the district have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test.

And there are currently 19 Civud-19 patients being cared for by the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, up from 16 the previous week.

Anna Hartley, Director of Public Health for the Wakefield district, said: “Infection rates have increased as expected, as cases of the Delta variant continue to rise. We are actively monitoring the situation and taking all necessary action.

“To limit the spread of the virus, our advice to residents continues to be:

"Check your eligibility for your COVID-19 vaccination at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus-vaccination. If you are eligible, please take it up without delay.

"If you have COVID-19 symptoms (a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste) you must isolate immediately and take a PCR test.

"If you believe you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, arrange a PCR test immediately.

"Remember HANDS, FACE, SPACE, FRESH AIR.

"Where possible meet people outside your household outdoors or in well-ventilated places.”

There are currently 19 COVID-19 patients being cared for by The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, compared to 16 the previous week.

Jo Webster, Chief Officer at NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “It’s very concerning that there has been another significant increase in the number of positive cases in Wakefield district. It is vital that we all continue to follow the guidance by isolating immediately if symptoms develop and choosing the right local service for your healthcare needs.