Two thirds of Wakefield people have had both doses of Covid vaccine

The latest figures from Wakefield Council show that around 215,500 residents in district have received two doses.

This rate is higher than the national average of 66 per cent.

The figures show that for the latest set of weekly data –between August 11 and August 17 – Wakefield’s positive case rate has decreased from the previous week – from 374.6 to 354.5 positive cases per 100,000 population.

Coronavirus test centre. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

Coun Maureen Cummings, the council’s cabinet member for communities, poverty and health, said: “Please remain cautious – our rates still remain higher than the national average.

“We ask that everyone please considers their own risk and play their part to help keep ourselves and others safe.”

Anna Hartley, director of public health for the Wakefield district, said: “Although a decline in our local rates is good news, there were sadly three Covid-19 related deaths in local hospitals in the last week and our sympathies go out to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who have died.

“We urge people to remain cautious, kind and think of others who might be vulnerable and I am also urging you to get fully vaccinated as soon as you can.”

Jo Webster, chief officer at Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Covid-19 cases in the Wakefield district are still higher than the national average, so it’s important that we all continue to be cautious by wearing face coverings in busy places, meeting outside when possible, and getting vaccinated.”

From Monday August 23, mobile testing units will be based at the following locations:

South Elmsall Market: 9am-3pm, Thursday, August 26.

Wakefield Sports and Social Club: 9am-3pm Monday, August 23 to Friday, August 27.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church: 9am-3pm Wednesday, August 25 and Friday, August 27.

Wakefield Trinity RLFC: 9am-3pm Thursday, August 26 and Friday, August 27.

Holywell Lane Day Centre, Castleford - 9am-3pm Monday, August 23 to Friday 27 August.