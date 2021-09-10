Covid case rate rises in Wakefield

The figures show that for the latest set of weekly data – between August 25 and August 31 – Wakefield’s positive case rate has increased from the previous week from 329.6 to 335 positive cases per 100,000 population.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for communities, poverty and health, said: “Our cases are currently in line with the national average, but they are still high, and I urge everyone to please remain cautious.

“We ask that everyone please considers their own risk and play their part to help keep ourselves and others safe.”

Cases are on the rise

Anna Hartley, director of public health for the Wakefield district, said: “There were sadly nine Covid-19 related deaths in local hospitals in the last week and our sympathies go out to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who have died.

“As the schools return this week, we do expect to see an increase in cases, so we are urging people to remain cautious, kind and think of others who might be vulnerable and I am also urging you to get fully vaccinated as soon as you can.”

Jo Webster, chief officer at NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “The increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the Wakefield district shows that we cannot ignore the advice about what you can do to help keep everyone safe.