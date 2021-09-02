Covid cases fall in Wakefield but hospital admissions are up

This was down from 1,246 in the previous week. It represents 333.1 cases per 100,000 population, down from 354.4.

There have been a total of 40,016 positive Covid-19 cases recorded in the Wakefield district since March 2020.Seven Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in the most recent week. This is up from three in the previous week.

More than 250,000 residents in Wakefield district have received at least one dose of a vaccine. This is about 82 percent of the population.

Cases have decreased but hospital admissions have increased

Around 220,500 residents in Wakefield district have received two doses of a vaccine. This is a rate of about 72 per cent.

There were 51 Wakefield Covid-19 patients in a Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust bed. This was up from 40 in the previous week.