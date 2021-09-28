Covid cases in Wakefield on the up again as people urged to remain cautious

The figures show that for the latest set of weekly data (between 15 and 21 September) Wakefield’s positive case rate has increased from the previous week – from 307.5 to 395.9 positive cases (per 100,000 population).

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “Our cases are currently in line with the national average, but they are still high and have risen again this week, so I urge everyone to please remain cautious.

"We ask that everyone please considers their own risk and play their part to help keep ourselves and others safe.”

Wakefield Council has published the latest COVID-19 data for the district to keep residents up to date.

Anna Hartley, Director of Public Health for the Wakefield district, said: “There were sadly seven Covid-19 related deaths in local hospitals in the last week and our sympathies go out to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who have died.

“Our cases have risen again this week and so we are urging people to remain cautious, be kind and think of others who might be vulnerable. If you are not yet fully vaccinated, please do so as soon as you can, this is the best way to protect yourself and others. "

To limit the spread of the virus, advice to residents continues to be:

*Getting both doses of vaccine without delay. There are a range of walk-in sessions available.

*If you have COVID-19 symptoms (a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste) you must isolate immediately and take a PCR test.

*If you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, you may still need to self-isolate, find out who is exempt here.

*Limit the number of people you mix with who are not in your household. Where possible, meet people outdoors or in well-ventilated places.

*Continue to wear a face-covering in indoor public places or on public transport.”

There are currently 69 COVID-19 patients being cared for by The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, compared to 59 the previous week.

Jo Webster, Chief Officer at NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “The increase in cases this week shows that COVID-19 is still circulating in the district. The NHS website, www.nhs.uk/coronavirus, contains information about the things you can do to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s easy for us to pass on COVID-19 as well as other flu viruses without knowing. As we approach winter, there are two essential vaccines you’ll need to protect yourself and others. Find out if you’re eligible at www.nhs.uk/wintervaccinations”

Wakefield Council is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation across the district with effective monitoring to map relevant data and spot trends, which acts as an early warning system.

Working with partners, Wakefield Council has been actively supporting the businesses and communities affected by the previous outbreaks to limit any spread, as well as working closely with partners and local communities to try and ensure everyone knows the symptoms and how to access testing.

The council is asking all residents to play their part by regularly taking a COVID-19 test. To find out how to get a COVID-19 test, visit https://buff.ly/3uWIBvYFrom Monday, September 27, mobile testing units will be based at the following locations:

South Elmsall Market: 9am-3pm Wednesday 29 and Thursday 30 September.

Wakefield Sports and Social Club: 9am-3pm Tuesday 28 and Thursday 30 September and Friday 1 October.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church: 9am-3pm Wednesday 29 September and Friday 1 October.