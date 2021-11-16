Covid in Wakefield: Number of positive cases of Covid-19 down across the district

The number of positive cases of Covid-19 across the Wakefield district has decreased, latest figures reveal.

Figures, released by Wakefield Council, show that for the latest set of weekly data (between November 3 to November 9) Wakefield’s positive case rate has decreased from the previous week – from 430.6 positive cases to 359.5 cases (per 100,000 population).

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “We have seen a fall in the number of cases but we must all still remain vigilant and I urge everyone to please continue to be cautious - think of others and stay safe by wearing a face-covering in indoor public places if you can.

“We ask everyone to please consider their own risk and play their part to help keep ourselves and others safe.”

Anna Hartley, Director of Public Health for the Wakefield district, said: “There were sadly seven Covid-19 related deaths in local hospitals in the last week and our sympathies go out to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who have died.

“Our cases are just below the national average but we must not be complacent and we continue to urge people to remain cautious, be kind and think of others who might be vulnerable. For anyone who is not yet fully vaccinated, please do so as soon as you can, as this is the best way to protect yourself and others.”

To limit the spread of the virus, our advice to residents continues to be:

Getting both doses of vaccine without delay. There are a range of walk-in sessions available, you can find out more here

Boosting your winter immunity, you may be eligible for both a COVID-19 and flu vaccination, find out more here

If you have COVID-19 symptoms (a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste) you must isolate immediately and take a PCR test.

If you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, you may still need to self-isolate, find out who is exempt here.

Limit the number of people you mix with who are not in your household. Where possible, meet people outdoors or in well-ventilated places.

Continue to wear a face-covering in indoor public places or on public transport.”

There are currently 67 COVID-19 patients being cared for by The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, compared to 65 the previous week.

Jo Webster, Chief Officer at NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “It is great to see that cases have decreased in the district this week. Thank you for continuing to be cautious and following the recommended guidelines. Let’s keep going to ensure we all stay safe this winter.

“You can find out more about the recommended guidelines, the vaccination programme and accessing the most appropriate health service for your needs on the NHS website www.nhs.uk. NHS services continue to be under considerable pressure, so it’s really important that we choose our health services wisely.”

Wakefield Council is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation across the district with effective monitoring to map relevant data and spot trends, which acts as an early warning system.

Working with partners, Wakefield Council has been actively supporting the businesses and communities affected by the previous outbreaks to limit any spread, as well as working closely with partners and local communities to try and ensure everyone knows the symptoms and how to access testing.

The council is asking all residents to play their part by regularly taking a COVID-19 test. To find out how to get a COVID-19 test, visit https://buff.ly/3uWIBvYThis week, mobile testing units will be based at the following locations:

South Elmsall Market: 18 and 21 November

Wakefield Sports and Social Club: until 19 November

Sacred Heart Catholic Church: 17 and 19 November