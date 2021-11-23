Covid in Wakefield: Positive cases increase again across the city

The figures show that for the latest set of weekly data (between 10 and 16 November) Wakefield’s positive case rate has increased from the previous week – from 359.5 positive cases to 420.4 cases (per 100,000 population).

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “Our cases are among the highest in West Yorkshire, so I urge everyone to please continue to be cautious - think of others and stay safe by wearing a face-covering in indoor public places if you can.

“We ask everyone to please consider their own risk and play their part to help keep ourselves and others safe.”

Wakefield's positive case rate for Covid-19 has increased again across the district.

Anna Hartley, Director of Public Health for the Wakefield district, said: “There were sadly 10 Covid-19 related deaths in local hospitals in the last week and our sympathies go out to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who have died.

“Our cases are in line with the national average but we must not be complacent and we continue to urge people to remain cautious, be kind and think of others who might be vulnerable. For anyone who is not yet fully vaccinated, please do so as soon as you can, as this is the best way to protect yourself and others.”

To limit the spread of the virus, our advice to residents continues to be:

Getting both doses of vaccine without delay. There are a range of walk-in sessions available, you can find out more here

Boosting your winter immunity, you may be eligible for both a COVID-19 and flu vaccination, find out more here

If you have COVID-19 symptoms (a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste) you must isolate immediately and take a PCR test.

If you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, you may still need to self-isolate, find out who is exempt here.

Limit the number of people you mix with who are not in your household. Where possible, meet people outdoors or in well-ventilated places.

Continue to wear a face-covering in indoor public places or on public transport.”

There are currently 49 COVID-19 patients being cared for by The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, compared to 67 the previous week.

Jo Webster, Chief Officer at NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “With cases rising this week, it’s important that we all continue to follow the recommended guidelines to ensure we keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.

“As well as following the guidelines, one of the best ways to stay safe is by getting your COVID-19 vaccine, and your booster jab if you are eligible. You can find out more about the vaccination programme, recommended guidelines and accessing the most appropriate health service for your needs on the NHS website www.nhs.uk.”

Wakefield Council is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation across the district with effective monitoring to map relevant data and spot trends, which acts as an early warning system.

Working with partners, Wakefield Council has been actively supporting the businesses and communities affected by the previous outbreaks to limit any spread, as well as working closely with partners and local communities to try and ensure everyone knows the symptoms and how to access testing.

This week, mobile testing units will be based at the following locations:

South Elmsall Market: 22/25/28 November

Wakefield Sports and Social Club: 26 November

Sacred Heart Catholic Church: 24 and 26 November

Wakefield Trinity RLFC: 23 and 25/26 November

Residents are also reminded to prepare for winter and the Council’s new health awareness campaign will help them to do this.

Branded “Let’s Keep Life Moving This Winter,” the campaign stresses the key role the public have in helping to drive the district forward towards recovery following the pandemic and avoid disruption caused by further restrictions and pressures on the local NHS.