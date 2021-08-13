Covid infection rate falls in Wakefield

The latest figures, published by Wakefield Council, show that for the latest set of weekly data – between July 28 and August 3 – Wakefield’s positive case rate has decreased from the previous week – from 420.4 to 347 positive cases per 100,000.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “We are pleased to see this continuing downwards trend.

“But please remain cautious – our rates still remain higher than the national average. We ask that everyone please considers their own risk and play their part to help keep ourselves and others safe.”

Stock image

Anna Hartley, director of public health for the Wakefield district, said: “Another decline in our local rates is good news and we’re heading in the right direction.

“However, our rates are still high and hospital admissions are increasing so we urge people to remain cautious, kind and think of others who might be vulnerable and I am also urging you to get fully vaccinated as soon as you can.”

To limit the spread of the virus, the council’s advice to residents continues to be:

Getting both doses of vaccine without delay. There are a range of walk-in sessions available, you can find out more here

If you have Covid-19 symptoms – a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – you must isolate immediately and take a PCR test.