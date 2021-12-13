First Omicron case found in Wakefield

People are being urged to get a vaccination booster.

Whilst this remains a single case, other possible cases are currently being investigated.

The public health team at Wakefield Council says it is working closely with national colleagues at the UK Health Security Agency and putting in place measures at local level to manage the situation and help reduce the potential spread of the virus to residents.

Anna Hartley, Wakefield’s director of public health said: “I am so proud of the fantastic work that everyone in our district has done, and continues to do, to manage the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We have shown what we can achieve when we work together and now, we must all work together to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and others by getting the booster vaccination.

"We know that two doses are not enough for the level of protection we need against the new Omicron variant, so I am asking everyone to get boosted now.”

Anyone over 18 can now get a booster vaccination if their last Covid-19 vaccination was over three months ago.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “We can all do our bit to keep life moving and limit the spread of the virus in our district. We know the booster is really important to help us build a wall of defence against this new variant, so I urge everyone to get a booster as soon as possible and if they haven’t already, get their COVID-19 vaccines”.